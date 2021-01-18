  • Home
School Reopening Date: PIB Warns Of Fake MHA Notice On School Closure

A morphed image announcing the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order to close the schools has been doing rounds is misleading and false, confirms PIB.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 18, 2021 6:05 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

While the Union Education Ministry is set to reopen schools for offline classes across the country, a morphed image is being circulated online claiming that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order to again close down the schools and colleges.

However, rejecting the claim, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to Twitter and informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has not made any such announcement and the news is fake. PIB in the Tweet said: “Claim :- some #Morphed It is being claimed in the photographs that the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order to re-close the schools and colleges.”

“PIBFactCheck:- This claim is fake. The Home Ministry has not issued any such order related to the closure of school-colleges,” it added.

While interacting with the teachers and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya today, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in the live webinar announced that the Government is deciding on ways how to reopen schools for all classes for face-to-face learning. Mr Pokhriyal during the webinar also said that schools will resume offline classes soon for all the classes soon. The minister however stated, along with the offline classes, online classes will still be continued.

