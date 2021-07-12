School Reopening, Results LIVE News: When Will School Reopen In Different States, Latest Update
With Covid cases on the decline these days, states are expected to announce the resuming of physical classes for the students of schools and higher educational institutions soon.
Schools and colleges in Bihar have resumed offline face-to-face classes from today, July 12. Bihar Government has allowed the reopening of colleges and universities with 50 per cent attendance. Class 11 and Class 12 students have also been allowed to attend schools from today. While several other schools including in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have started online classes from July 1. These states had previously terminated classes in view of the ongoing Covid crisis and summer vacation.
Class 10 and Class 12 boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and state boards like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal will also start declaring the results for the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams. While Maharashtra board will declare the Class 10 results by July 25, Haryana 12th results will be declared by July 25. States including West Bengal, Assam and Odisha will declare the board exam results on July 31.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare SSC or Class 10 result today, July 12, in the evening
Live updates
Gujarat: July 15
Puducherry: July 16
Haryana: July 16
When will school reopen in punjab
The Punjab Government has not yet announced the date of reopening of schools in physical mode.
Schools, Colleges In Bihar Reopens Today
Colleges and universities in Bihar will reopen today with 50 per cent capacity and students will be allowed to attend physical classes on alternate days.
GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result Today, Here’s How To Check
Go to gbshse.gov.in
Click on the result link
Enter the seat number and the captcha code and search
Result will be displayed on the screen