Latest updates on school reopening, result

Schools and colleges in Bihar have resumed offline face-to-face classes from today, July 12. Bihar Government has allowed the reopening of colleges and universities with 50 per cent attendance. Class 11 and Class 12 students have also been allowed to attend schools from today. While several other schools including in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have started online classes from July 1. These states had previously terminated classes in view of the ongoing Covid crisis and summer vacation.

Class 10 and Class 12 boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and state boards like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal will also start declaring the results for the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams. While Maharashtra board will declare the Class 10 results by July 25, Haryana 12th results will be declared by July 25. States including West Bengal, Assam and Odisha will declare the board exam results on July 31.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare SSC or Class 10 result today, July 12, in the evening