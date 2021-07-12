  • Home
Live

School Reopening, Results LIVE News: When Will School Reopen In Different States, Latest Update

With Covid cases on the decline these days, states are expected to announce the resuming of physical classes for the students of schools and higher educational institutions soon.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 12, 2021 3:16 pm IST

Latest updates on school reopening, result
New Delhi:

Schools and colleges in Bihar have resumed offline face-to-face classes from today, July 12. Bihar Government has allowed the reopening of colleges and universities with 50 per cent attendance. Class 11 and Class 12 students have also been allowed to attend schools from today. While several other schools including in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have started online classes from July 1. These states had previously terminated classes in view of the ongoing Covid crisis and summer vacation.

Class 10 and Class 12 boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and state boards like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal will also start declaring the results for the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams. While Maharashtra board will declare the Class 10 results by July 25, Haryana 12th results will be declared by July 25. States including West Bengal, Assam and Odisha will declare the board exam results on July 31.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare SSC or Class 10 result today, July 12, in the evening

Live updates

"Will school reopen in July 2021": With Covid cases on the decline these days, states are expected to announce the resuming of physical classes for the students of schools and higher educational institutions soon.

03:16 PM IST
July 12, 2021

Will school reopen in July 2021

These schools will reopen in July 2021 for offline face-face classes.

Gujarat: July 15

Puducherry: July 16

Haryana: July 16



03:06 PM IST
July 12, 2021

When will school reopen in punjab

The Punjab Government has not yet announced the date of reopening of schools in physical mode.

03:04 PM IST
July 12, 2021

JEE Main: Session 3 Admit Card Soon, Registration For Fourth Session Ends Today

NTA will soon release the JEE Main admit cards for the third session on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. For those who wish to appear in the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 (Paper 1 and Paper 2), must register today.

03:01 PM IST
July 12, 2021

Schools, Colleges In Bihar Reopens Today

Colleges and universities in Bihar will reopen today with 50 per cent capacity and students will be allowed to attend physical classes on alternate days.


02:59 PM IST
July 12, 2021

Maharashtra 10th Board Exam 2021 Result Soon; Important Details

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC result 2021 will be released this week. Students can check their Maharashtra 10th result from mahresult.nic.in.


02:53 PM IST
July 12, 2021

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result Today, Here’s How To Check

  1. Go to gbshse.gov.in

  2. Click on the result link

  3. Enter the seat number and the captcha code and search

  4. Result will be displayed on the screen

