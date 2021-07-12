Schools, Colleges In Bihar Reopens Today

Colleges and universities in Bihar will reopen today with 50 per cent capacity and students will be allowed to attend physical classes on alternate days.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 12, 2021 8:58 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government Identifies 268 Children Orphaned During Covid Pandemic
Puducherry To Reopen Colleges, Schools For Classes 9 To 12 From July 16
Robust School Education System Will Help Build Knowledge Society: Union Education Minister
Auditoriums, Assembly Halls In Delhi Schools Allowed To Be Used For Training, Meeting Purposes: DDMA
Army Starts Schools For Gujjar And Bakkarwal Community Children In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban
Number Of Smart Classrooms To Go Up To 8,500: Karnataka Deputy CM
Schools, Colleges In Bihar Reopens Today
Schools and colleges in Bihar will reopen today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Colleges and universities in Bihar will reopen today with 50 per cent capacity and students will be allowed to attend physical classes on alternate days. In schools, classes for 11th and 12th will partially resume from today.

Announcing the reopening of educational institutions in Bihar, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, took to Twitter and said, “Bihar is opening its universities, colleges and class 11th and 12th with 50% attendance on alternate days and full COVID safety protocol…12th July onwards."

On July 5, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had allowed the reopening of colleges, universities, technical educational institutions, and government training institutes in the state after reviewing COVID-19 situation.

Special arrangements will be made for vaccinating adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions, the chief minister had said.

The Bihar government had preponed the summer vacation in universities and colleges from May 1 to 31. Earlier, the summer vacation was scheduled between June 1 and June 30.

In view of the ongoing Covid situation, several states had decided to shut down educational institutions, and postponed or cancelled board exams 2021. Bihar, however, conducted its Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams in February-March. The results of these exams have already been announced.

Click here for more Education News
Bihar government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Presidency University Students' Unions Oppose State's Decision Not To Hold Entrance Exams
Presidency University Students' Unions Oppose State's Decision Not To Hold Entrance Exams
Haryana Government Allows Slew Of Relaxations For Students
Haryana Government Allows Slew Of Relaxations For Students
Delhi Government Identifies 268 Children Orphaned During Covid Pandemic
Delhi Government Identifies 268 Children Orphaned During Covid Pandemic
NEET 2021, Class 12 Result Live Updates: Latest News On Entrance Exams, Board Results
Live | NEET 2021, Class 12 Result Live Updates: Latest News On Entrance Exams, Board Results
Maharashtra Board To Declare SSC Class 10th Result This Week
Maharashtra Board To Declare SSC Class 10th Result This Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................