Image credit: Shutterstock Schools and colleges in Bihar will reopen today

Colleges and universities in Bihar will reopen today with 50 per cent capacity and students will be allowed to attend physical classes on alternate days. In schools, classes for 11th and 12th will partially resume from today.

Announcing the reopening of educational institutions in Bihar, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, took to Twitter and said, “Bihar is opening its universities, colleges and class 11th and 12th with 50% attendance on alternate days and full COVID safety protocol…12th July onwards."

On July 5, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had allowed the reopening of colleges, universities, technical educational institutions, and government training institutes in the state after reviewing COVID-19 situation.

Special arrangements will be made for vaccinating adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions, the chief minister had said.

The Bihar government had preponed the summer vacation in universities and colleges from May 1 to 31. Earlier, the summer vacation was scheduled between June 1 and June 30.

In view of the ongoing Covid situation, several states had decided to shut down educational institutions, and postponed or cancelled board exams 2021. Bihar, however, conducted its Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams in February-March. The results of these exams have already been announced.