Schools To Reopen In Karnataka: 5 Points On Covid Guidelines, Testing, Vaccination

Karnataka will reopen schools in districts with less than 2% Covid positivity rate

The Karnataka government has decided to reopen schools for students in Classes 9 to 12 but schools will reopen only in those districts where COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 2 per cent. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai related this decision at a meeting with experts on Saturday.

The chief minister also added that before entering school premises, it will be compulsory for all parents and school staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. As per the previous statements by Karnataka CM, schools will conduct offline or physical classes from August 23.

Karnataka School Reopening

Here are the five main guidelines that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced before reopening the schools.

Schools will be reopened only in districts where the COVID-19 positive rate is 2 per cent. If the positivity rate exceeds post schools reopen, the schools will be immediately closed for a week. Test Positivity Rate (TPR) will be inspected constantly.

Students attending physical classes would be required to wear a mask, follow the social distancing guidelines, and carry the edibles from home along with the sanitisers.

For all the staff working in the school along with the parents who will be visiting the school, it is mandatory to be vaccinated and adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. Non vaccinated personnel will not be allowed to enter the school premises.

State will follow a district-wide COVID-19 management system and the guidelines will keep on changing in respect to the ongoing situation in the district.

CM also announced to meet with health experts and ramp up the vaccination and testing procedure in the state.

Colleges in Karnataka have already opened for the students who are completely vaccinated as well as the staff in the college.