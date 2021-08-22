School To Reopen In Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Tomorrow; Updates Here

Schools to reopen in Karnataka from tomorrow

Schools in Karnataka are slated to reopen from tomorrow, August 23. The schools will reopen for Classes 9 to 12 only in some selected districts. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh schools for Classes 6 to 8 were to reopen but due to the demise of UP's former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, UP will be observing a public holiday.

The state government has issued a Statement Of Procedures(SOPs) and it is mandatory for all educational institutions to adhere to the norms mentioned in the SOP.

As per the released SOP, only the districts where COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate is less than 2 per cent will be allowed to reopen the schools.

It is mandatory for all the students, staff, and parents coming to the school premises to follow the guidelines mentioned in the SOP.

Both in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, schools are set to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 and Classes 6 to 8, respectively.

In Karnataka, schools will also conduct online classes for those students who abstain from attending offline classes. Additionally, it is mandatory for all the staff members (teaching and non-teaching) staff to be vaccinated before entering the school premises.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his surety to the parents that the government has been careful before reopening schools and will ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

In Uttar Pradesh, classes will be conducted in two shifts in all the schools following all the COVID-19 safety protocols. The two shifts are as follows: The first shift will be from 8 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Classes will have only 50 per cent of accommodation at all times.