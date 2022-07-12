School Principals Need To Evolve As 'School Leaders', Says Manish Sisodia

  • Home
"We provide opportunity for exposure visit and training to heads of schools from time to time for capacity building and enhancing their administrative and leadership skills," Manish Sisodia said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 12, 2022 9:23 pm IST | Source: PTI

Manish Sisodia made the comments during the leadership and management training programme
Image credit: twitter.com/msisodia
New Delhi:

There is need to reshape the administrative role of school principals so that they can evolve as "school leaders" and become an inspiration for teachers and students, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. The Education Minister made the comments during the leadership and management training programme for professional development of school heads of Delhi Government schools. ALSO READ | Over 5,000 Delhi Government School Students Provided Free Preparatory Classes For CUET: Manish Sisodia

"The personality, conduct and behaviour of the school principal impacts the ecosystem of that school and affects the children in some way or the other," he said. "In such a situation, it is important for school heads to evolve as school leaders who are affectionate towards students, understand cultural diversity and become an inspiration for teachers and students," he added.

The Delhi government has developed a special training programme keeping in mind the needs of its schools. Similarly, the school heads should identify every need of their institution whether administrative or academic and bring all stakeholders together, Sisodia said.

"We provide opportunity for exposure visit and training to heads of schools from time to time for capacity building and enhancing their administrative and leadership skills. This has helped in improving the ecosystem of Delhi government schools up to a greater extent," he said.

Now, the principals need to ensure that they take these schools to new heights by using their leadership skills acquired through the exposure visits and training, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

