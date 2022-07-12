School Principals Need To Evolve As 'School Leaders', Says Manish Sisodia

Image credit: twitter.com/msisodia Manish Sisodia made the comments during the leadership and management training programme

There is need to reshape the administrative role of school principals so that they can evolve as "school leaders" and become an inspiration for teachers and students, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. The Education Minister made the comments during the leadership and management training programme for professional development of school heads of Delhi Government schools. ALSO READ | Over 5,000 Delhi Government School Students Provided Free Preparatory Classes For CUET: Manish Sisodia

South East District के सरकारी स्कूल प्रमुखों के लिए एक शानदार 4 दिवसीय लीडरशिप व मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनिंग का आयोजन किया गया है..



स्कूल प्रमुख दिल्ली की शिक्षा क्रांति का आधार है.. एक एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर की पहचान से आगे बढ़कर, स्कूल की तरक्की के लिए इनका 'स्कूल लीडर' बनना महत्वपूर्ण है। pic.twitter.com/Qjj0e3KVzr — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 12, 2022

"The personality, conduct and behaviour of the school principal impacts the ecosystem of that school and affects the children in some way or the other," he said. "In such a situation, it is important for school heads to evolve as school leaders who are affectionate towards students, understand cultural diversity and become an inspiration for teachers and students," he added.

पहली बार हो रही CUET परीक्षा के लिए दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल के शिक्षको ने खुद ही बच्चो की तैयारी का जिम्मा लेकर क्लासेस आयोजित किए



इन बच्चों से मिलकर बेहद खुशी हुई..इनसे वादा लिया कि CUET में सफल होकर हरेक छात्र अगले साल दो-दो बच्चों की एग्जाम की तैयारी में उनका पूरा सहयोग करेंगे pic.twitter.com/hzvh4b4gsd — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 12, 2022

The Delhi government has developed a special training programme keeping in mind the needs of its schools. Similarly, the school heads should identify every need of their institution whether administrative or academic and bring all stakeholders together, Sisodia said.

"We provide opportunity for exposure visit and training to heads of schools from time to time for capacity building and enhancing their administrative and leadership skills. This has helped in improving the ecosystem of Delhi government schools up to a greater extent," he said.

Now, the principals need to ensure that they take these schools to new heights by using their leadership skills acquired through the exposure visits and training, he added.

