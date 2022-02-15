School Opening News: These States Will Resume Offline Classes From Tomorrow

School opening date tomorrow for West Bengal Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan primary schools

School Opening Date: With a go-ahead from the central government and the decline of Covid cases in the country, schools and other educational institutions have reopened for face-to-face classes including for the primary and upper-primary sections. States including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan will reopen schools for the primary classes from tomorrow, February 16.

The Central Government on February 2 has also issued modified guidelines for reopening of schools and asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to decide at their levels whether schools require consent from parents to allow students in classrooms. Further, the guidelines issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, suggested preparing bridge courses and implementing them in classrooms.

Here’s List Of States Resumimg Schools From Tomorrow

West Bengal: The West Bengal government has allowed the reopening of primary and upper primary schools from February 16. Schools from Classes 8 to 12 resumed for offline classes on February 3. Also the West Bengal government has issued a separate notification asking all district magistrates and authorities of primary and secondary schools to ensure classes from nursery to Class 7 begin from tomorrow, February 16.

Tamil Nadu: Nursery and play schools will reopen from tomorrow in Tamil Nadu. While children of nursery classes would be going to school again after a gap of nearly 2 years, exhibitions are also allowed now and with such fresh relaxations, almost all other COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted.

Rajasthan: On similar lines, the Rajasthan government will reopen schools up to Class 5 in private and government schools in urban areas of the state from tomorrow, February 16. Students, however, will continue to have the option of online education. Students will only be allowed to come to campus for studies after the written consent of their parents. Schools up to Class 12 reopened on February 1.