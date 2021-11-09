School Fee Hike Protest: 2 Thane Sena Corporators Summoned By Court

  • Home
Thane court has issued summonses to two Shiv Sena corporators in connection with a protest at a local school over hike in fees in 2018.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 9, 2021 10:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

Thane:

A Thane court has issued summonses to two Shiv Sena corporators in connection with a protest at a local school over hike in fees in 2018. Advocate Aditya Mishra, appearing for Azad English School, said the summons were issued on Monday and is returnable till December 8.

Incidentally, in February this year, the Wagle Estate police had submitted a report to the court stating the duo had gone to the school along with parents of students to inform the management of grievances, and that the act was for a social cause.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

