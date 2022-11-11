  • Home
  • Education
  • School Fee Disputes ‘Virtually Resolved’, Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petitions

School Fee Disputes ‘Virtually Resolved’, Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petitions

The Calcutta High Court on Friday disposed of a bunch of petitions involving parents of students and 145 schools with regard to fees for online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 10:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Seeks Details From Centre About Ukraine-Returned Medical Students Who Availed Academic Mobility
Kerala Government Launches 'Goal Project' To Provide Basic Football Training For Five Lakh Students
President Murmu Launches AICTE Engineering Books In Odia; Inaugurates Other Projects Of Education Ministry
National Education Day 2022: Remembering First Education Minister Abul Kalam Azad On His Birth Anniversary
LDF Government Amends Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University Rules To Remove Governor As Its Chancellor
C-DAC To Offer Upskilling Programmes For Empowerment Of Educators Through Social Media Platforms
School Fee Disputes ‘Virtually Resolved’, Calcutta High Court Disposes Of Petitions
Calcutta High Court
Kolkata:

The Calcutta High Court on Friday disposed of a bunch of petitions involving parents of students and 145 schools with regard to fees for online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the disputes have been virtually resolved or narrowed down to a great extent. For any dispute which is still there in this regard, a division bench comprising justices I P Mukerji and Moushumi Bhattacharya directed that in so far it relates to the recovery of outstanding fees of any student by the educational institutions, it may be resolved through a civil remedy.

The Court directed that such disputes be resolved "without the institution taking any coercive step against the student by expelling him/her from the school or withholding his/her certificate, mark sheet, admit card, promotion, appearance in examination etc." Acting on a PIL and several other related petitions during the Covid-19 pandemic in which parents of students and 145 private schools were involved, the High Court had on October 13, 2020, directed that the schools and other educational institutions could only charge fees for essential services rendered online, with 20 per cent deduction in tuition fees.

The parents had prayed for a reduction in school fees since online classes were being held owing to the pandemic. Physical attendance of students started again in all schools in the state in March this year after Covid-19 cases subsided.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Calcutta High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Supreme Court Seeks Details From Centre About Ukraine-Returned Medical Students Who Availed Academic Mobility
Supreme Court Seeks Details From Centre About Ukraine-Returned Medical Students Who Availed Academic Mobility
Kerala Government Launches 'Goal Project' To Provide Basic Football Training For Five Lakh Students
Kerala Government Launches 'Goal Project' To Provide Basic Football Training For Five Lakh Students
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Opens Seat Resignation Window Against Round 1 Seat Allotment
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Opens Seat Resignation Window Against Round 1 Seat Allotment
NMMS Scholarship 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
NMMS Scholarship 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 2 Registration Last Date Extended Till November 13
Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 2 Registration Last Date Extended Till November 13
.......................... Advertisement ..........................