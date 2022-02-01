School Education Budget For Next Financial Year At Rs 63,449 Crore, Increases By 9%

Image credit: PTI/ File In FY 2021-22, the budget for the school education department was Rs 54,873.66 crore.

In the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 63,449.37 crore to the Department of School Education and Literacy, an increase of about Rs 9,000 crore over the current financial year. In FY 2021-22, the budget for the school education department was Rs 54,873.66 crore. The department has witnessed an overall boost in the Budget 2022.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), India's largest school education scheme, has been given Rs 37,383.36, an increase of about Rs 6,000 crores from Budget 2021. Meanwhile, no budget has been allocated to the National Scheme for Incentive to Girls, a scholarship incentive programme for girl pupils from Schedule Tribes and rural areas.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have received more funding. For the next fiscal year, the KVS got Rs 7,650 crore and the JNVs received Rs 4,115 crore.

Here are the budget allocations for some major schemes, projects, bodies and institutions:

School Education Budget (FY 2022-23 vs 2021-22)

Schemes, Projects, Bodies Budget allocation in FY 2022-23 (In Rs, Crore) Budget allocation in FY 2021-22 (In Rs, Crore) National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 350 350 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) 7,650 6,800 Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) 4,115 3,800 Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan 37,383.36 31,050 Teachers Training and Adult Education 127 250

Total for 2022-23:Rs 63,449.37 crore

Total for 2021-22: Rs 54,873.66 crore

(Note: This table only includes the major budget allocations and does not sum up to the total allocation)