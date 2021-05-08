  • Home
School Dropout, Seen Selling Socks In Viral Video, Gets Punjab CM’s Help
Image credit: Screengrab of video tweeted by @capt_amarinder
New Delhi:

Vansh Singh, a ten-year-old school dropout, whose video of selling socks in the streets of Ludhiana to support his family has gone viral, has received help from Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. His family will get financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Commissioner of Ludhiana district to ensure he rejoins school and his education expenses are borne by the state government.

“Spoke on phone to young Vansh Singh, aged 10, a Class 2 dropout who’s video I saw selling socks at traffic crossing in Ludhiana. Have asked the DC to ensure he rejoins his school. Also announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs to his family,” Capt Singh tweeted.

Vansh's father, Paramjit, is also a socks seller and mother Rani is a homemaker. He has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in the Haibowal locality in Ludhiana.

In the viral video, Vansh said he had to quit school due to the financial situation at home, and expressed his desire to rejoin.

Speaking to him through video call, Capt. Singh said: “Beta, we will educate you...I will inform the Deputy Commissioner to get you enrolled in the same school where you were studying earlier….”

“I will help your family..so that you don't face any issues. Study well and become a big person in the future,” the Chief Minister advised.

