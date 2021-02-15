Image credit: Shutterstock Educational Institutes Reopening Today In These States

Four more states are reopening educational institutions that had been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are being reopened today with safety-measures in place. Karnataka colleges are reopening for students of all undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering, and diploma classes. Chattisgarh schools are resuming physical classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 and pre-primary and primary schools in Sikkim are reopening today after a gap of 11 months with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

UP Colleges Reopening

In Uttar Pradesh, all degree colleges, state, private universities, and other educational institutions of higher learning are reopening today with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. It will be mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks. Students will sit at a distance of six feet. All the institutes have to ensure sanitation and thermal scanning.

Chhattisgarh School Reopening

Chhattisgarh schools are reopening today for Classes 9 to 12. Physical classes at universities and colleges are also resuming from today. All COVID-19 prevention guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government will be followed in the classrooms, the state’s Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey had earlier said.

Sikkim School Reopening

Regular, offline classes for pre-primary and primary students of Sikkim are resuming today, after 11 months. Classes for LKG to Class 5 students will be held following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and guidelines of the Ministry of Education of the Union Government as well as the SOP and instructions of the state education department. Attendance of students will be strictly on a voluntary basis and consent of parents will be mandatory. The schools at the primary level will resume with 50 per cent capacity or alternatively on odd-even roll number basis wherever there are more students and less space. Schools for senior students had resumed in a phased manner in the Himalayan state from October.

Karnataka Colleges Reopening

Karnataka colleges are reopening today for students of all undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering, and diploma classes.

"The final year offline classes are already underway successfully. The classes of first, second, and third-year students will start from January 15," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on January 10. Students' hostels and bus services in Karnataka will also resume today. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at educational institutes. COVID-19 screening, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory for students.

Maharashtra College Reopening

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had previously said that colleges in the state will reopen from February 15 with 50 per cent attendance, following COVID-19 protocols. For college students the rule of minimum attendance of 75% had also been waived off. However, according to reports, colleges in Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will not reopen today.

(With inputs from agencies)