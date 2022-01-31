School, Colleges Reopening 2022: Here’s State-Wise Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock State-wise updates on school reopening (representational)

School Reopening News 2022: Schools in Tripura have reopened today and in Bangalore, both schools and colleges have reopened today which were earlier closed in view of the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Many other states will reopen their schools from tomorrow, February 1, after seeing a decline in the number of daily Covid cases.

Here are state-wise updates on school reopening:

Tripura: In Tripura, schools have reopened today for pre-primary to Class 12. Earlier, classes for pre-primary to Class 7 were suspended till January 30. Classes from 8 to 12 were, however, allowed adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Karnataka: Schools, colleges in Bangalore have been allowed to reopen from today. "From Monday, all classes will be operational in schools with the strict implementation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocol," said Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government on January 22 ordered schools in the state to be shut till January 31. According to a Times of India report, they have been allowed to reopen for Classes 10-12.

Pondicherry: The Puducherry administration on January 18 said that schools and colleges in the Union Territory will remain closed till January 31. A decision on reopening schools would be taken soon, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan said on Friday, according to The Hindu.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu schools for classes 1-12, colleges and universities will be reopened from February 1. Play schools, LKG and UKG classes will remain closed, the state government announced on Thursday, January 27.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government had on January 14 ordered closure of schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 till January 31 in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases at that time. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently said the decision on reopening schools in the state will be taken after consultation with experts and review of the COVID-19 situation.

Odisha: The Odisha Higher Education Department has warned students about a fake letter circulating in social media that claims colleges and universities in the state will reopen on February 10. The government has not taken any such decision yet, it said.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the closure of schools and colleges in the state till February 6. In the previous order, the government said educational institutions will remain closed till January 30.

Telangana: All government, private schools, colleges in Telangana will resume physical classes from February 1. The government had earlier directed all educational institutions to be closed till January 30.

Maharashtra: Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune district will reopen from February 1, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Saturday. In other parts of the state, schools for pre-primary to Class 12 students reopened last week.

Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, schools will reopen for classes 10-12 students from February 1. For classes 6 to 9, schools will reopen from February 10, the government said on Friday in its new Covid guidelines.

Haryana: Haryana schools for classes 10, 11 and 12 will be reopened from February 1, Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed on January 25. Earlier, the minister said, "As the COVID cases decline, we can think over reopening of schools."

Delhi: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed until further notice, the government decided on January 27. A decision on reopening schools is expected in the next DDMA meeting.