Updates on school closure, CBSE, ICSE term 2 board exam dates live

Amid a rapid surge in Covid cases in the country including the Omicron variant, several cities and states including Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha and West Bengal have announced the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions. The Punjab government, in a recent order, has ordered the closure of all offline activities in educational institutions including schools and colleges. The government, in its order has said that medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally. Register here for schools, colleges and education latest updates

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 37,379 new Covid cases in the country in the last 24 hours with 1,892 cases of omicron in India in the morning of January 4. Maharashtra has the maximum number of them, with 568 omicron cases, followed by Delhi and Kerala with 382 and 185 cases.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to conduct term 2 board exams in March-April, 2022, and the date sheets for these exams will be released soon. A few state boards including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar have already released the 2022 board exam dates.

Follow updates on state-wise school closure, CBSE, ICSE, other board exam term 2 exam dates here.