Live

School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Updates From School, College Closing Again, CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam Dates

Education News Live: Check latest status on state-wise school and college closure amid Covid scare, and updates on CBSE, ICSE term 2 board exam dates here.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 4, 2022 3:21 pm IST

School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Updates From School, College Closing Again, CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam Dates
Updates on school closure, CBSE, ICSE term 2 board exam dates live
New Delhi:

Amid a rapid surge in Covid cases in the country including the Omicron variant, several cities and states including Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha and West Bengal have announced the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions. The Punjab government, in a recent order, has ordered the closure of all offline activities in educational institutions including schools and colleges. The government, in its order has said that medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally. Register here for schools, colleges and education latest updates

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 37,379 new Covid cases in the country in the last 24 hours with 1,892 cases of omicron in India in the morning of January 4. Maharashtra has the maximum number of them, with 568 omicron cases, followed by Delhi and Kerala with 382 and 185 cases.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to conduct term 2 board exams in March-April, 2022, and the date sheets for these exams will be released soon. A few state boards including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar have already released the 2022 board exam dates.

Follow updates on state-wise school closure, CBSE, ICSE, other board exam term 2 exam dates here.

Live updates

Education News Live: Check latest status on state-wise school and college closure amid Covid scare, and updates on CBSE, ICSE term 2 board exam dates here.

03:21 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Delhi Schools Latest News: Delhi Government Has Asked Schools To Update Details On Students' Vaccination Status

Delhi government has asked principals of schools to upload status of vaccinated students and inform the education department daily. This decision has been made to ensure a large vaccination rollout for children to protect them from COVID and its new variant, Omicron



03:07 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

CBSE Term 2: Board Warns Students Against Misleading News On Exam Pattern

cbse term 2, cbse term 2 syllabus, cbse term 2 exam pattern, cbse term 2 exam datesSource: cbse.nic.in

02:47 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

In Other News: Centre Launches ‘Padhe Bharat’ 100 Days Reading Campaign

The 100-days reading campaign, or the Padhe Bharat campaign, will help students in improving their creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and their ability to express both verbally and in writing.

02:36 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

School Closed In West Bengal News

The decision to close schools in West Bengal was taken after reviewing the current Covid situation in the state and amid concerns of the first-spreading Omicron varient, a government statement said.

02:30 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Schools Closed News: Expert's Views On School Closure

According to National Coalition on the Education Emergency, "Complete lock down has severely affected our economy and jobs earlier. School lock down will similarly seriously harm our children, and that too, over the long term. Keeping schools open is necessary to reduce this serious harm and resume the processes of learning. Schools must be the last to close and the first to open!"


02:11 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Updates On School News

Night Curfew in Punjab: The Punjab night curfew will be active from 10 pm to 5 am.

01:59 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

12th Board Exam Time Table 2022

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in February-March, 2022. While the theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March, the practical exams will begin in the third week of February.

01:53 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Covid Vaccine Drive

01:45 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Delhi To Impose Weekend Curfew

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday has decided to impose weekend curfew.

01:34 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

When Is CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result Date?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 term 1 results by January 15. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

01:22 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Over 40 lakh children get COVID-19 vaccine on first day

As India launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group on Monday, January 3, over 40 lakh children, according to PTI, had received their first dose with many of the beneficiaries and their parents saying they feel a sense of relief, especially in the backdrop of the fresh rise in cases.


01:13 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Students To Get Jabbed

01:05 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Covid Cases In India

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 37,379 new Covid cases in the country in the last 24 hours with 1,892 cases of omicron in India in the morning of January 4. Maharashtra has the maximum number of them, with 568 omicron cases, followed by Delhi and Kerala with 382 and 185 cases.

12:57 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Updates On School Closed News Amid Covid

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged children between 15 to 18 years of age to register on CoWIN and appealed parents to ensure that the eligible ones get vaccinated. Read More

12:37 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Are Schools Closed In Punjab

Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till Jan 15 in Punjab.

12:23 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Matric Exam Date 2022 Bihar Board

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Class 10 or Matric or Class 12 Intermediate final exam dates. Bihar Board Matric exam will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14.

12:11 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Dates

As per the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exam schedule, the class 10 exam will be held from February 18, while class 12 exam from February 17. As per the earlier datesheet, the class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled to be held from February 12. Read More

12:06 PM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

MP Board Exam 2022

The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 dates. Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17.

11:57 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Board Exam 2022 Date Uttar Pradesh

The Upmsp.edu.in 2022 Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in February-March, 2022. The theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and the practical exams will begin in the third week of February. The detailed date sheets will be released soon.

11:54 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Board Exam 2022 Date Maharashtra HSC, SSC

Maharashtra Board Exams: The 2021-22 board exams will begin on March 4 for Class 12, and from March 15 for Class 10. While the SSC Class 10 exams will continue till April 4, the Class 12 HSC exams will get over on March 30.

Maharashtra State Board 10th Exam Time Table 2021: Direct Link

Maha Class 12th Board Exam Dates: Direct Link

11:49 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

In Other News: NEET MDS 2022 Application Form

NEET MDS 2022: The NEET MDS 2022 information bulletin will be made available from today, January 4. The NEET MDS application form portal which will go live at 3 pm will remain open up to January 24 (11:55 pm).

Read More

11:39 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Night Curfew In Punjab

While announcing the night curfew in Punjab, the government said: "All educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions, etc., shall remain closed. However, these institutions are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching."


11:33 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Board Exam Updates

Many state and central education boards are conducting Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021-22 in two phases or terms.

11:29 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Telangana Schools And Colleges Closed

In view of rising Covid cases, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said holidays be declared at all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16.

At a meeting with ministers and officials on the rising COVID-19 cases in Telangana, Mr Rao appealed to the people not to panic over the Omicron scare but be precautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Health officials informed Chief Minister Rao that a lockdown is not necessary at present according to the Centre's guidelines. 

11:22 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Amid Covid Scare, Punjab Closes Schools, Colleges; Medical, Nursing Colleges To Function Normally

Latest News About School Closing In Punjab: Amid Covid scare, the state government has shut down schools and colleges.

11:09 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Latest News About School Closing In Punjab

Amid a rapid surge in the number of Covid cases in Punjab, the government has announced the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions. However, medical and nursing colleges will continue to function normally.

11:00 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Maharashtra College Closed News

Schools, Colleges Closed In Maharashtra News: Saying that the situation is being monitored, Ms Gaikwad on December 22 said: “If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation.”


10:53 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

UP School News Today 2021

School Closed In UP 2022: There is no official update if the government has announced closure of schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh amid Covid scare. However, as per reports students can visit schools after consent of parents and no students will be forced to attend physical classes. 

10:44 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

School, College Closed News Goa

The Goa government on Monday decided to close schools and colleges till January 26 in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the coastal state. 


10:38 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Telangana Educational Institutions Closed

In view of rising Covid cases, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said holidays be declared at all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16. Read More

10:35 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

School Closed News Today

School Closed News: Schools, colleges, coaching institutions and other educational institutions in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 15. 

10:26 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Date Sheet Soon

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates: CBSE will conduct term 2 board exams in March-April, 2022. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 2 board exam date sheets will be released on cbse.nic.in.

Read More

10:24 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Delhi School Closed News

Amid the rising number of Omicron cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered closure of schools, colleges and educational institutions till further orders.

10:22 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

West Bengal Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Omicron Fear

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions in West Bengal have shut down for offline classes from January 3.

10:14 AM IST
Jan. 4, 2022

Are Schools Closed In Maharashtra: Mumbai Schools For Classes 1 To 9, 11 Closed

Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai the civic body on Monday decided to shut schools of all mediums for Classes 1 to 9 and also 11 till January 31. Read More

Click here for more Education News
Education News CISCE Board Exam cbse board exam 2022
