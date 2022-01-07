  • Home
School Closure 2022 LIVE: Bihar, Odisha, Assam; Check State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing

School Closure 2022 LIVE: The schools, educational institutions in Bihar will be closed till January 21, in Assam, schools are scheduled to be closed till January 30. Check state-wise updates

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 7, 2022 6:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check state-wise updates on school closure
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

School Closure 2022 LIVE: Due to the rapid spike of Covid-19 cases country wide, several states have directed to shut down their schools, colleges, educational institutions. The schools, educational institutions in Bihar will be closed till January 21, in Assam, schools are scheduled to be closed till January 30, Odisha directed to close schools, colleges till February 1.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to announce the term-1 results by January-end. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Live updates

School Closed News Live: Check latest updates on state-wise schools and colleges closure amid Covid scare, and status on CBSE, ICSE term 1 result dates

06:59 PM IST
Jan. 7, 2022

Odisha Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till February 1

Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the schools, colleges, universities, technical institutions in Odisha will remain shut till February 1. "All colleges/ universities/ technical educational institutions (other than medical colleges/ nursing colleges) under the superintendence of Odisha government shall remain closed with effect from January 10," the circular mentioned.

The hostels in academic institutions will also remain closed. 



