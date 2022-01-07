School Closure 2022 LIVE: Bihar, Odisha, Assam; Check State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing
School Closure 2022 LIVE: Due to the rapid spike of Covid-19 cases country wide, several states have directed to shut down their schools, colleges, educational institutions. The schools, educational institutions in Bihar will be closed till January 21, in Assam, schools are scheduled to be closed till January 30, Odisha directed to close schools, colleges till February 1.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to announce the term-1 results by January-end. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
Odisha Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till February 1
Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the schools, colleges, universities, technical institutions in Odisha will remain shut till February 1. "All colleges/ universities/ technical educational institutions (other than medical colleges/ nursing colleges) under the superintendence of Odisha government shall remain closed with effect from January 10," the circular mentioned.
The hostels in academic institutions will also remain closed.