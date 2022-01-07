School Closure 2022 LIVE: Bihar, Odisha, Assam; Check State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check state-wise updates on school closure

School Closure 2022 LIVE: Due to the rapid spike of Covid-19 cases country wide, several states have directed to shut down their schools, colleges, educational institutions. The schools, educational institutions in Bihar will be closed till January 21, in Assam, schools are scheduled to be closed till January 30, Odisha directed to close schools, colleges till February 1.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to announce the term-1 results by January-end. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.