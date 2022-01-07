School Closure 2022 LIVE: Bihar, Odisha, Assam; Check State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing
School Closure 2022 LIVE: Due to the rapid spike of Covid-19 cases country wide, several states have directed to shut down their schools, colleges, educational institutions. The schools, educational institutions in Bihar will be closed till January 21, in Assam, schools are scheduled to be closed till January 30, Odisha directed to close schools, colleges till February 1.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to announce the term-1 results by January-end. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
Live updates
Assam Board SEBA HSLC 2022 Datesheets Released
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the datesheets for the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC), class 10 exams. The Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will be concluded on March 31 with language papers. The HSLC exam will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, and afternoon shift from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
Bihar: Schools, Educational Institutions To Remain Close Till January 21
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on Thursday announced that all schools, colleges, coaching centres, and hostels will remain closed till January 21. "All schools, colleges, coaching centres, and hostels will remain closed till January 21," the Bihar government said.
The government and private offices will function with a 50 per cent staff presence. Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar government imposed a fresh curb by implementing a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21. As per an order by the state government, "Pre-school and 1 to 8 classes to remain close, online classes will continue. Educational institutions of classes 9-12 will function on 50 per cent capacity. Restrictions are to remain in effect from January 6 to 21."
Assam Schools Up To Class 5 Closed
Schools in Assam up to Class 5 will be closed starting tomorrow onwards, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today. In Guwahati, schools will be shut up to Class 8, the chief minister said. To control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Assam government has announced fresh restrictions, which include night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am, which will come into effect January 8 onwards. The government has also announced restrictions in the functioning of restaurants, offices etc.
Addressing a press conference today, the chief minister said that both private and public schools have been ordered shut till January 30.
Odisha Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till February 1
Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the schools, colleges, universities, technical institutions in Odisha will remain shut till February 1. "All colleges/ universities/ technical educational institutions (other than medical colleges/ nursing colleges) under the superintendence of Odisha government shall remain closed with effect from January 10," the circular mentioned.
The hostels in academic institutions will also remain closed.