  • Home
  • Education
  • School Bus Takes Longer Route, Parents Panic As Students Reach Home Late

School Bus Takes Longer Route, Parents Panic As Students Reach Home Late

The driver of the bus was new and hence took a longer route to drop the children home, which resulted in wastage of time by as much as 30 minutes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 8:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Child Denied School Admission Over Unusual Name On Aadhaar card
Jammu And Kashmir Administration To Upgrade 200 Schools In Tribal Areas
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' From Shravasti District
ICAI Signs MoU With Jammu And Kashmir Government To Promote Commerce Education
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' Today
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' On Monday
School Bus Takes Longer Route, Parents Panic As Students Reach Home Late
New driver of Mumbai school bus takes longer route and parents starts panic
Mumbai:

Parents of some 25-30 students using a well-known Mumbai school's bus service were a worried lot on Monday as their wards had not reached home in time on the first day of physical classes post the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to several of them reaching the gates of the facility and some taking to social media.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the bus was new and hence took a longer route to drop the children home, which resulted in wastage of time by as much as 30 minutes. The school management has assured the parents it would take action against the driver and the bus service contractor, he added. Mumbai BJP MLA Ashish Shelar tweeted that he had spoken to top police officials as well as the school trustee on the issue, adding that all children had reached home safely.

The driver's phone was switched off, which caused further confusion and anxiety among parents, he added. In a statement, the school management said, "We are happy to confirm all students have been safely dropped to their residence. We regret any inconvenience caused to our students and parents due to the delay in the transport service experience today." The transport service provider is being thoroughly re-trained to ensure there is no repeat of such an incident, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Students Ask Authorities To Hold Final Year Exams In Online Mode
Delhi University Students Ask Authorities To Hold Final Year Exams In Online Mode
Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE, CISCE; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In April
Live | Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE, CISCE; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In April
Sena MP Writes To Union Minister Over BSc Textbook Containing 'Merits, Advantages Of Dowry System'
Sena MP Writes To Union Minister Over BSc Textbook Containing 'Merits, Advantages Of Dowry System'
JEE Main 2022 Registration: Application Process To Close Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required
JEE Main 2022 Registration: Application Process To Close Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required
Child Denied School Admission Over Unusual Name On Aadhaar card
Child Denied School Admission Over Unusual Name On Aadhaar card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................