School Bells Have Started Ringing Again As We Move Towards Normalcy: Dharmendra Pradhan

While schools reopened in phases, hybrid mode of classes- online and offline- became the preferred approach and students were allowed to attend classes in schools only with their parents' consent.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 1, 2022 8:44 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said school bells have started ringing again, reflecting a move towards normalcy after prolonged closures due to COVID-19. He was addressing students before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with them during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. "School bells have started ringing again and we are moving towards normalcy," Mr Pradhan said.

Schools across the country were closed in 2020 ahead of a nationwide lockdown in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Schools in several states reopened briefly before the devastating second wave in April, 2021. While schools reopened in phases, hybrid mode of classes -- online and offline -- became the preferred approach and students were allowed to attend classes in schools only with their parents' consent. From April, schools in majority states are going completely offline.

"Exams give stress to everyone. We all study but self-confidence is needed. 'Chalo Jeetein Hum' is a movie on YouTube, please watch it as it talks about our PM's student days," Pradhan said. Prime Minister Modi on Friday asked students not to get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well and urged parents and teachers not to impose their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations on children. Interacting with students in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Modi said technology is not a bane and should be used effectively as he took questions from them as well as teachers on several issues.

