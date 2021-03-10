Scholarships For Young Artists: Details On Eligibility, Application Process

The Ministry of Culture grant scholarships to the young artists in different cultural fields including traditional arts forms for undergoing advanced training in their respective fields. Under this scheme, a scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month is given to selected scholars for a period of 2 years in four equal six monthly installments. The scholarships are provided under the ‘Scholarships to Young Artists in Different Cultural Fields’.

Eligibility

The selected scholars should be in the age group of 18 years to 25 years and have been undergoing training under any mentor or institution for a minimum of 5 years. The scholars will have to appear for a personal interview and on the basis of the same, they would be selected for the scholarship.

The scholarships are given for advanced training in Indian classical music, Indian classical dance, theatre, mime, visual art, folk, traditional and indigenous arts and light classical music.

The number of young artists who have been given the scholarships during the last three batch years are 312 scholars in 2017, 315 scholars in 2018 and 384 scholars in 2019.

How To Apply

The Ministry of Culture will be inviting online applications for 2021-22 scholarships. The scholarships applications will have to be submitted at CSMS portal that csms.nic.in. Select ‘Application Status’ on the dashboard, select scheme and financial year then click on search. Application details will be displayed. Click on ‘print application’ to print or download submitted applications.

Once applied, the candidates will be allotted an enrollment number that will be used to access their scholarship status. The candidates must be careful while filling out the application form as there will be an option to edit it later.

The list of eligible candidates for the interview will be posted on CCRT’s website www.ccrtindia.gov.in. All the eligible candidates will be informed for the date, time and venue of the interview or performance and the document requirements on the E-mail address provided by them in their applications.

Documents required for application

There is a list of documents required to apply for the cultural scholarship including self-attested copy of education qualifications, self-attested copy of the matriculation or equivalent certificate, one passport size recent photograph, self-attested copies of portfolio, separate online application should be submitted for each field, and bank account details of the applicants.

‘Scholarships to Young Artists in Different Cultural Fields’ is one of the three scheme components of ‘Scheme of Scholarship and Fellowship for Promotion of Art and Culture’. More than Rs 15 Crores has been allocated for all the three components of the scheme.