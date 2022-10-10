Scholarship Schemes For SC Category Students, Single Girl Child; Apply By October-End

Scholarships In India

The scholarship schemes work as a financial aid to facilitate and support education of students on a specified basis, primarily academic merit. Scholarship schemes help students in getting education by bearing its high cost. It provides financial assistance to students at various level of education whether it's academic, undergraduate or postgraduate. The scholarships can be categorised as fully funded or partially funded. They might cover all the cost of education or just a fraction of it.

The scholarships programmes are designed to facilitate both Indian and foreign nationals provided that they must fulfill the eligibility criteria. The selection of candidates for such scholarships are usually based on selection test or number of seats available. Scholarships programmes vary on needs, country or region of origin, gender, field of study and race, among other factors. Here candidates will get in details about some scholarship programmes.

PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child

Post Graduate Indira Gandhi scholarship for single girl child is introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The scheme has been launched with the objective to meet the direct cost of girl child education at all levels especially for girls who are the only girl child in their family. Under this scheme a fellowship of Rs 36,200 each year for a period of two years only for full duration of a PG course will be provided to candidates. Girl students up to the age of 30 years are eligible to apply for PG Indra Gandhi scholarship for single girl child scheme on the official website-- scholarships.gov.in till October 31.

PG Scholarship Scheme For SC, ST Students For Persuing Professional Courses

The scheme has been started by the UGC to provide financial assistance to candidates from the unprivileged section of the society. This scheme has been initiated to provide them opportunity to undertake postgraduate level studies in Professional subjects like Engineering and Technology, Management and Pharmacy among other courses in Indian universities or colleges. The minority class aspirants shortlisted under PG scholarship scheme will get Rs 7,800 per month for ME, MTech courses while for other courses candidates will be awarded Rs 4,500 per month. Candidates belonging to SC, ST can apply for the PG scholarship scheme on the official website-- scholarships.gov.in till October 31.

TSS Aatmanirbhar Scholarship For BE and BTech Courses 2022-23

TSS Aatmanirbhar Scholarship aims to provide financial aid to students who wish to pursue their education in the field of engineering. The candidates who wish to take admission in BE, BTech programme can apply for this scheme. The candidate must have secured 60 per cent marks in Class 10, 12 and graduation and whose family income is less than Rs 6 lakh is eligible to apply for the scholarship scheme. The scholarship provides a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 for one year. Aspiring candidates can apply for the TSS Aatmanirbhar scholarship through the official website -- vidyasaarathi.co.in till October 31.

GSK Scholars Programme 2022-23

The GSK scholarship scheme is a CSR initiative of the GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students pursuing first-year of MBBS from government colleges. The Indian nationals who have obtained at least 65 per cent marks in Class 12 board examinations and whose annual family income is below Rs 6 lakh are eligible to apply for the GSK scholarship scheme. The medical aspirants will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 1 lakh every year for up to 4.5 years. Aspiring candidates can apply for the GSK Scholars programme 2022-23 by registering on Buddy4Study through which they will be redirected to GSK Scholars programme application form link. The last date to apply for the programme is October 15.

Saksham Scholarship Scheme for Specially Abled Students (Technical Degree/ Diploma)

The Saksham Scholarship Scheme is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE) formerly known as Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The scholarship scheme is managed and controlled by AICTE which aims to provide encouragement and support to specially-abled children to pursue technical education. The candidates should be admitted to first-year of Degree/ Diploma level course or second year of Degree/ Diploma level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE approved Institution and having disability of not less than 40 per cent with annual family income from all sources should be less than Rs 8 lakh is eligible to apply. Under this scheme students will be awarded Rs 50,000 for every year of study upto maximum 4 years for first-year admitted students and maximum 3 years for second year admitted students. The specially abled candidates can apply for Saksham scholarship scheme on the official website-- scholarships.gov.in till October 31.