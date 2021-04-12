  • Home
  • Education
  • Scholarship For IISc Women Students From Sony India Software

Scholarship For IISc Women Students From Sony India Software

Sony India Software Centre Pvt Ltd (SISCPL) has established five fellowships in the broad area of computing sciences for women M Tech students at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 12, 2021 5:06 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Registration For IISc Bangalore’s MTech In Quantum Technology Ends Today
IISc Bangalore Announces MTech In Quantum Technology; Apply By March 31
IISc Begins Application Process For UG, PG, Research Programmes
IISc Study Reveal New Mutations, Proteins Of Novel Coronavirus
IISc Bengaluru, Danfoss Ink Pact To Promote Natural Refrigerants
DRDO, Indian Institute Of Science (IISc) To Establish Centre Of Excellence
Scholarship For IISc Women Students From Sony India Software
Sony India has established five fellowships for women MTech students at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
New Delhi:

Sony India Software Centre Pvt Ltd (SISCPL) has established five fellowships in the broad area of computing sciences for women M Tech students at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment, the initiative from SISCPL aims to encourage women students seeking to pursue careers in the technology sector, Bengaluru-based IISc said in a statement.

I hope we can grow this partnership and have many more women opting for sciences and this in turn contributes to improving gender diversity in organisations, said Masayuki Toriumi, Managing Director of SISCPL.

The fellowships would be awarded to students pursuing M Tech programmes in Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Artificial Intelligence, Computational and Data Science, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The fellowship would include a monthly scholarship for the entire course period as well as an unrestricted research grant including travel expenses, purchase of laptops and other consumables, it was stated.

The goal of the fellowships is to encourage more women candidates to pursue higher studies at IISc, especially in engineering and technology, in order to address the gender inequality in these areas, and increase the number of women students, the statement said.

The fellowships would be awarded from August 2021 academic year.

Click here for more Education News
IISc Bengaluru IISC study
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Hyderabad, Deakin University Invite Applications For Joint Doctoral Programme
IIT Hyderabad, Deakin University Invite Applications For Joint Doctoral Programme
KMAT 2021 (Kerala) Concludes; What’s Next
KMAT 2021 (Kerala) Concludes; What’s Next
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed: State Education Minister
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed: State Education Minister
Will Write To CBSE, ICSE, Other Boards To Reconsider Exam Dates: Varsha Gaikwad
Will Write To CBSE, ICSE, Other Boards To Reconsider Exam Dates: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra Government Postpones Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
Maharashtra Government Postpones Classes 10, 12 Board Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................