  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC Proceedings Over Centre's 10% Reservation To EWS

Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC Proceedings Over Centre's 10% Reservation To EWS

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the proceedings before the Kerala High Court on a plea challenging the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admissions to candidates of the economically weaker sections (EWS).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 3:01 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Asks Delhi Education Department To Fill Up Vacancies
Jharkhand Chief Minister Felicitates Tribal Students Selected For Scholarship To Study In UK
Kalyana Karnataka Board To Be Formed In 10 Days: Chief Minister
Education Ministry, UGC Conducts Webinar On Strengthening Indian Languages
NEP 2020 Has Given National Perspective To Education Of Tribals: Minister
QS Employability Rankings: IISc Bengaluru, 6 IITs In Top 500 universities In World
Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC Proceedings Over Centre's 10% Reservation To EWS
Supreme Court has stayed Kerala HC proceedings over Centre's 10% reservation to EWS
New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Supreme Court Friday stayed the proceedings before the Kerala High Court on a plea challenging the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admissions to candidates of the economically weaker sections (EWS). A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also issued notice on the plea filed by the Centre seeking transfer of the case from the high court to the apex court which had earlier referred to the similar case for adjudication to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre and sought stay on the proceedings before the high court besides a notice to Nujaim PK who had filed the PIL there.

The plea said: "The present transfer petition is being filed...under Article '139A (1) of the Constitution, seeking the transfer of Civil Writ Petition No.-23872 of 2020 titled as Nujaim P.K. Vs. Union of India 85. Ors, pending before the High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam, to this Court... "Writ Petition involves an identical question of law to one pending before this Court, whether the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 violates the basic structure of the Constitution of India and is against the basic principle of the constitution".

The transfer of the aforesaid writ petition would enable all these cases to be clubbed and heard together and avoid possibility of inconsistent orders being passed by different courts, it said.

The transfer of petition is necessary because a similar plea and other connected petitions regarding the validity of the Act are pending before this court, it added.

The top court had earlier referred to 5-judge Constitution a batch of pleas and transfer petitions challenging the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker sections and the Act. The court had refused to stay the Centre's decision.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9, 2019 respectively, and was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Recently, the Madras High Court made a crucial observation that the Centre's notification on grant of 10 per cent quota to the EWS in all-India quota (AIQ) seats of medical colleges would require approval of the top court.

The Centre's plea against this observation is scheduled for hearing during the day in the top court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Kerala High Court Supreme Court (SC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COMEDK UGET 2021 Result On September 26; When, Where, How To Download
COMEDK UGET 2021 Result On September 26; When, Where, How To Download
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Points To Remember
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Points To Remember
JNVST 2022: Class 6 Registration Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria
JNVST 2022: Class 6 Registration Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria
CEE Kerala Opens Class 12 Marks Verification Portal For KEAM 2021 Applicants
CEE Kerala Opens Class 12 Marks Verification Portal For KEAM 2021 Applicants
NIT Meghalaya To Confer Honorary Doctorate On Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih
NIT Meghalaya To Confer Honorary Doctorate On Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih
.......................... Advertisement ..........................