SC On Dalit Boy Who Missed IIT Bombay Admission: 'Deal With This Student With Humanitarian Approach'

“Deal With This Student With Humanitarian Approach”: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India while hearing a plea of a Scheduled Caste student who missed IIT Bombay admission has asked to deal with the student with a humanitarian approach. The apex court further said that even if there is no vacant seat left at the institute, a seat, must be created to accommodate the student.

“Create a seat, a young boy is denied. He cleared the exam, he wasn’t able to pay fee due to some credit card problem,” the court added.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna said: “You ask them to find a way out. Otherwise you’ll get an order against you. Its a genuine case here. We go case by case. We must understand reality of our social life.”

It asked advocate Sonal Jain, appearing for Joint Seat Allocation Authority and IIT Bombay to take instructions from the Chairperson, and tell him something has to be done for the student.

“We can’t leave him in lurch like this,” the bench said according to Live Law.

The bench of Justices Chandrachud and A S Bopanna was hearing a plea against a Bombay High Court decision expressing inability to permit the petitioner, a Scheduled Caste category student, to pay, after the deadline, the Seat Acceptance Fees and participate in the admission process, and to direct that he be admitted, to the seat allotted at the IIT, Bombay for Civil Engineering or to any other seat that may be available in any of the branches.