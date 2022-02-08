  • Home
  • Education
  • SC Directs IIT-Madras To Treat OCI Students At Par With Indian Students Concerning Fees

SC Directs IIT-Madras To Treat OCI Students At Par With Indian Students Concerning Fees

A bench comprising Justices Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari referred to its interim order dated October 27, 2021, which allowed an OCI NEET PG aspirant to appear in the counselling in the general category at par with Indian citizens, while granting him relief.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 8, 2022 8:36 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras To Establish Interdisciplinary Water Management And Policy Centre
LTI Partners With IIT Madras To Innovate In 5G Space
IIT Madras Study Suggests Ways To Boost Medicine Supply Deliveries In India
IIT Madras Announces Online Course On Next Gen Mobile Wireless Networks
IIT Madras Appoints New Director- V.Kamakoti
How Algorithmic Traders Put An Impact On Stock Market: IIT-Madras Study
SC Directs IIT-Madras To Treat OCI Students At Par With Indian Students Concerning Fees
Treat OCI Students At Par With Indian Students: SC To IIT Madras
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the IIT-Madras to treat an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) student at par with Indian students concerning the fee charged. A bench comprising Justices Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari referred to its interim order dated October 27, 2021, which allowed an OCI NEET PG aspirant to appear in the counselling in the general category at par with Indian citizens, while granting him relief.

"Having heard counsel for the parties, we are of the view that the respondent-IIT, Madras has to consider the applicant/petitioner at par with the Indian citizens with regard to the fee charged in terms of our order dated October 27, 2021, subject to the result of this petition. The application is accordingly disposed of," the bench said.

Senior advocate, Anitha Shenoy, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the institute is asking them to pay as per the fee structure set out for foreign nationals.

She contended that for the past 12 years, OCI students have been paying the same fee as their Indian counterparts which have been reversed in 2021 without any notice.

The counsel for the petitioner had earlier submitted that IIT Madras was asking the student to pay the same fees as charged from foreign nationals and referred to the order passed by the apex court allowing OCI candidates to attend NEET counselling in the general category at par with residents here.

The plea had contended that treating OCIs on par with Non-Resident Indians and foreign nationals was arbitrary. Highly popular among overseas Indians, the OCI card provides long-term visa-free travel and stay in India and gives the card-holders a host of privileges normally not given to a foreign national.

On a separate application, the bench also clarified that OCI students are also permitted to be treated at par with Indian students and are allowed to apply to any course/courses including Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) for the academic year 2021-2022.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Madras Supreme Court (SC) NEET PG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Updates On Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12; Websites, Steps To Check
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Updates On Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12; Websites, Steps To Check
JKBOSE Results: Girls Top In All Streams As 75 Per Cent Students Clear Class 12 Exam
JKBOSE Results: Girls Top In All Streams As 75 Per Cent Students Clear Class 12 Exam
HP Board Term 1 Result 2021-22 Updates: HPBOSE 12th Result Out, 10th Result By Friday
HP Board Term 1 Result 2021-22 Updates: HPBOSE 12th Result Out, 10th Result By Friday
NEET, JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Expected Soon; Know Free Mock Test Links, Study Materials
NEET, JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Expected Soon; Know Free Mock Test Links, Study Materials
CBSE Term 1 Result: From Feedback System To Change In Evaluation Process; All You Need To Know
CBSE Term 1 Result: From Feedback System To Change In Evaluation Process; All You Need To Know
.......................... Advertisement ..........................