  • Home
  • Education
  • Savitribai Phule Pune University Will Resume Classes From January 11

Savitribai Phule Pune University Will Resume Classes From January 11

The classes would resume in offline mode from January 11 for the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes for the practical, theory, industrial training projects and dissertations.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 5, 2021 11:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Pune University 2020 Mass Communication Result Announced; Check Details
Pune University Result 2020: SPPU Releases PG, Integrated PG Entrance Exam Results
Pune University Releases Entrance Test Schedule; Admit Cards Here
JMI Team Enactus Wins Confluence On Entrepreneurship Award 2020
IPU Admission: Register For Special Offline Counselling By January 6
Educators Must Adopt Creative Methods To Engage Children In Mathematics: Vice President At IMSc
Savitribai Phule Pune University Will Resume Classes From January 11
Savitribai Phule Pune University Will Resume Classes From January 11
New Delhi:

Colleges affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will reopen from January 11. The classes would resume in offline mode from January 11 for the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes for the practical, theory, industrial training projects and dissertations.

For undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the university, a circular issued said, practical classes of odd semesters of second year onwards of Engineering, Science, Arts and Commerce programmes will start from January 11 in offline mode. Soon after completion of the odd semesters, the colleges would begin theory and practicals of the even semesters of all programs in the offline mode.

“The guidelines set for reopening of colleges by the University Grants Commission will have to be followed by all colleges and university departments,” the SPPU statement said.

All theory and practical classes for the UG and PG courses for the first year, whose admissions were not made under the common entrance tests that were conducted by the state government will also begin from January 11.

For PhD and MPhill programmes, the research work will also begin from January 11.

Click here for more Education News
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JMI Team Enactus Wins Confluence On Entrepreneurship Award 2020
JMI Team Enactus Wins Confluence On Entrepreneurship Award 2020
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Government To Hold National Voluntary Online Exam On Cow Science On February 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog
Government To Hold National Voluntary Online Exam On Cow Science On February 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog
Toycathon 2021 Launched; Aims To Capture Innovative Prowess Of 33 Crore Students
Toycathon 2021 Launched; Aims To Capture Innovative Prowess Of 33 Crore Students
CBSE Board Exams 2021: How Are States Preparing For Upcoming Exams
CBSE Board Exams 2021: How Are States Preparing For Upcoming Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................