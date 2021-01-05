Savitribai Phule Pune University Will Resume Classes From January 11

Colleges affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will reopen from January 11. The classes would resume in offline mode from January 11 for the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes for the practical, theory, industrial training projects and dissertations.

For undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the university, a circular issued said, practical classes of odd semesters of second year onwards of Engineering, Science, Arts and Commerce programmes will start from January 11 in offline mode. Soon after completion of the odd semesters, the colleges would begin theory and practicals of the even semesters of all programs in the offline mode.

“The guidelines set for reopening of colleges by the University Grants Commission will have to be followed by all colleges and university departments,” the SPPU statement said.

All theory and practical classes for the UG and PG courses for the first year, whose admissions were not made under the common entrance tests that were conducted by the state government will also begin from January 11.

For PhD and MPhill programmes, the research work will also begin from January 11.