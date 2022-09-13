Savitribai Phule Pune University Engineering 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock SPPU has announced the SPPU Engineering stream results today, September 13.

SPPU Engineering 2022 Result: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the SPPU Engineering stream results today, September 13, 2022. Candidates can check and download the SPPU Engineering result through the official website of Pune University – unipune.ac.in.

The candidates' roll numbers are mentioned in the SPPU Engineering 2022 result list. The students have been ranked as first class, higher second class, second class and pass class. The SPPU Engineering examination was conducted in the month of April and May 2022.

SPPU Engineering 2022 Result Link

SPPU Engineering 2022 Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website Pune University- unipune.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the student's corner and then click on results.

Click on the result summary and then click on the Engineering section.

After that click on the link that says PASSLIST TE 2019 Credit May 2022

The SPPU Engineering 2022 result scorecard will get displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout of the result for further reference.

Pune University’s BTech admission is on the basis of the Online Entrance Exam (OEE) conducted by the university. However, candidates with a valid score in JEE Main or MHT CET are also considered for admission. Along with it, candidates need to pass Class 12 from a recognised board in the relevant subjects to pursue the BTech course of SPPU.