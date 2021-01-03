Savitribai Phule Jayanti: India Remembers First Female School Teacher

January 3 is the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, a 19th-century social reformer often considered the first female school teacher in India. Politicians, Ministers at centre and from different states paid their tribute to Sabitribai Phule on social media.

Savitribai Phule and her husband Jyotirao Phule had opened India's first school for women in Pune in 1848. Jyotirao Phule was an advocate of female education and helped his wife -- who married him when she was 9 years old -- attain good education against all odds.

Savitribai not only became the first female teacher in India but went on to set up 17 more schools. She was actively involved with the lives of the students and regularly conducted meetings with parents to emphasize the importance of education for girls.

"Tribute to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, who devoted her life against untouchability, illiteracy, and for the rights of women…” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on social media.

On her birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his tribute. Mr Adityanath wrote on the microblogging website Twitter: “Tribute to Savitribai Phule Ji on her Jayanti...Your unforgettable works inscribed on the memory of time are an inspiration to us.”

महान समाज सेविका, महिला एवं वंचित वर्गों की शिक्षा व समानता की प्रबल समर्थक, नारी विरोधी मान्यताओं का प्रचंड विरोध कर महिला सशक्तिकरण को नया अर्थ देने वाली सावित्रीबाई फुले जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटिशः नमन।



“At a time when women's education was a taboo, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule did a teachers training course and took it upon herself to educate women, establishing the first girls' school. Women have Savitribai to thank for empowering them,” Maharastra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on social media.