  • Home
  • Education
  • SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’

SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’

The campaign by Eco Club, Gauhati University, aims to spread awareness and protect the rainforest from any future damage.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 17, 2020 12:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
DU Professors Write To President Against University’s Open Book Online Exam Decision
Orissa HC Orders BSE To Ensure Lodging, Food For Long Distance Evaluators
COVID-19: Top Announcements For Education This Week
Gujarat Board Class 12th (Science) Result Tomorrow
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
Save Dihing Patkai
Image credit: ‘MOI PROKRITI’, GU ECO CLUB
New Delhi:

Students of Gauhati University have started an online campaign to stop coal mining in Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam.

The campaign has been organized by Eco Club, GU, and it aims to spread awareness about the future of the wildlife sanctuary through “social media movement.”

Recently, The National Board for Wildlife, or NBWL, permitted Coal India Limited to carry out extraction in 98.59 hectares of the rainforest’s land. Many fear that it will completely destroy Dehing Patkai, which is also known as ‘Amazon of the East.’

“Illegal mining has already damaged the rainforest. Recently, NBWL has permitted Coal India Limited to start extraction in 98.59 hectares of land at Dehing Patkai in Saleki-- an Elephant Reserve area. It will completely destroy the Sanctuary,” Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University said in a statement.

“Post #SaveDehingPatkai in your social media accounts. Together we can save Dehing Patkai,” the statement added.


Apart from Dehing Patkai, Assam has five national parks, 17 wildlife sanctuaries and two biosphere reserves, including Kaziranga and Manas National Park.

These protected areas house many endangered and rare species. Kaziranga National Park is known for one-horned Rhino.

The homes of rare species have been facing serious threats from illegal hunters, occupiers, and floods.

Click here for more Education News
Gauhati University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................