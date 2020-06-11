  • Home
  • Education
  • #SaveBaghjan: Cotton University Student Union Starts Social Media Campaign

#SaveBaghjan: Cotton University Student Union Starts Social Media Campaign

Cotton University Students’ Union has started #SaveBaghjan social media campaign to highlight the Assam fire tragedy and to ‘pressurise’ the government to take necessary actions.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 9:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Kerala: Online Classes Conducted At Libraries For Economically Weak Students
Karnataka May Stop Online Classes Till 7th Grade
Schools, Parents Have Increased Role To Play To Ensure Kids' Mental Health During COVID-19: Experts
New Education Policy: Sports To Be A Part Of Curriculum, Says Minister Of Youth Affairs And Sports Kiren Rjiju
NCERT To Hold Yoga Olympiad Online This Year
NIRF Ranking 2020 To Be Announced Today At 12 PM
#SaveBaghjan: Cotton University Student Union Starts Social Media Campaign
#SaveBaghjan: Assam Students Start Social Media Campaign
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Cotton University Students’ Union has started a social media campaign, #SaveBaghjan, to highlight the fire tragedy that happened due to a blowout at Baghjan gas well of Oil India Limited, or OIL, in Tinsukia district of Assam. The blowout started on May 27 and after 14 days, resulted in a massive fire threating nearby villages, Maguri Lake and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

According to Cotton University students union, the government is responsible for the tragedy, as Oil India Limited is a Government of India enterprise.

“This could have been avoided by taking necessary precautions. Through this campaign, we want to pressurise the government to take necessary actions in order to prevent any more future damage,” said Rahul Bordoloi, Secretary, Cotton University Students’ Union.

On June 11, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a high-level inquiry into the circumstances that led to the blowout. The student union, however, want solution rather than inquiries.

“We do not believe in inquiries as we have seen it in many past instances. We demand solutions,” Mr. Bordoloi added.

1591892151918

The campaign started by Cotton University gained momentum on June 11, when students across Assam started to post social media messages.

Click here for more Education News
Cotton College
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Gandhinagar Improves In NIRF India Ranking 2020
IIT Gandhinagar Improves In NIRF India Ranking 2020
Odisha's Oldest University Enters Top 100 List
Odisha's Oldest University Enters Top 100 List
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Tamil Nadu's Pleas On OBC Quota In State's Share Of All India Medical Seats
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Tamil Nadu's Pleas On OBC Quota In State's Share Of All India Medical Seats
Kerala: Online Classes Conducted At Libraries For Economically Weak Students
Kerala: Online Classes Conducted At Libraries For Economically Weak Students
Karnataka May Stop Online Classes Till 7th Grade
Karnataka May Stop Online Classes Till 7th Grade
.......................... Advertisement ..........................