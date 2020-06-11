SaveBaghjan: Cotton University Student Union Starts Social Media Campaign

Image credit: Shutterstock #SaveBaghjan: Assam Students Start Social Media Campaign

Cotton University Students’ Union has started a social media campaign, #SaveBaghjan, to highlight the fire tragedy that happened due to a blowout at Baghjan gas well of Oil India Limited, or OIL, in Tinsukia district of Assam. The blowout started on May 27 and after 14 days, resulted in a massive fire threating nearby villages, Maguri Lake and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

According to Cotton University students union, the government is responsible for the tragedy, as Oil India Limited is a Government of India enterprise.

“This could have been avoided by taking necessary precautions. Through this campaign, we want to pressurise the government to take necessary actions in order to prevent any more future damage,” said Rahul Bordoloi, Secretary, Cotton University Students’ Union.

On June 11, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a high-level inquiry into the circumstances that led to the blowout. The student union, however, want solution rather than inquiries.

“We do not believe in inquiries as we have seen it in many past instances. We demand solutions,” Mr. Bordoloi added.

The campaign started by Cotton University gained momentum on June 11, when students across Assam started to post social media messages.

@mygovindia,@mygovassam & @OilIndiaLimited must take all measures to douse the flame at Baghjan. Provide adequate compensation to the displaced, protect Ecosystem.

Ironical that our Resources are national but our problems are not.#SaveBaghjan #SaveMaguriBeel #SaveDibruSaikhowa pic.twitter.com/FaQdIcO8sZ — Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya (@SamujjalBhatta) June 11, 2020

Do you think a meagre Rs 30000 will solve their problems? Bring back their homes? Their livelihood? @mygovassam @CMOfficeAssam Please have a compassionate look..#SaveBaghjan #SaveDibruSaikhowa pic.twitter.com/YtHVcydSGX — Gargee Kashyap (@KashyapGargee) June 11, 2020

Baghjan oil well , where the blowout has happened, is a condensate well and not just a gas well.

Impact of condensate is clearly visible in that area.

Why this matter was overlooked? @moefcc #SaveBaghjan #SaveMaguriBeel #SaveDibruSaikhowa pic.twitter.com/Z62vo8uFss — Bichchuran Changmai (@__the_notorious) June 11, 2020