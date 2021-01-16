SAV Exams 2021: Bihar Releases Preliminary Stage Result; Main Paper On January 17

Bihar School Education Board(BSEB) has released the result for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) Class 6 preliminary examination today on its official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check their result by entering their login details. SAV preliminary exams were conducted on December 17, 2020. Those who have qualified the SAV preliminary stage will be eligible to attempt the SAV Main 2021 exams on January 17, 2021.

The admit card for SAV Main exams 2021 will be released on the official website today. The candidates can download the admit card and carry it along to the designated examination centres. The website has crashed down and is expected to be restored soon.



SAV Main exam 2021 will be held in two sessions: first session will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will be from 2 to 4:30 pm. It will be held in both English and Hindi. There are two parts of the paper, each will be scored out of 150 marks and the final marksheet will be based upon 300 marks.

The Paper-1 will have 100 subjective questions and 50 multiple choice questions (MCQs). The questions will be based on Maths syllabus and intellectual ability. The Paper-2 will have questions from English, Hindi, Science carrying 40 marks each, and questions carrying 30 marks will be from social science.

The students have been asked to enter the examination maximum before 10 minutes of the exam time.

BSEB had earlier released the admit card for Class 12 board examination students.