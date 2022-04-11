Sarvodaya Vidyalayas: Admissions To Nursery, KG, Class 1 Begin Today; Important Documents, Other details

Image credit: Shutterstock Sarvodaya Vidyalayas begins admission process for entry level classes today

The Directorate of Education, Delhi starts the admission process for entry-level classes in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-23 today, April 11, 2022. The application forms for the admissions to the entry-level classes- Nursery, KG and Class 1 can be obtained from the cornered Sarvodaya Vidyalaya schools. The application forms are available in the concerned Sarvodaya Schools from 8.30 am to 11.30 am in the morning and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm in the evening. The application process will not be open during the non-working days. The last date to apply for admission to Sarvodaya Vidyalayas is April 25, 2022.

To get admission to Sarvodaya Vidyalayas, children have to be the residents of the national capital. Within one kilometre of the concerned school will be eligible for admission. For areas, where Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are not available within one kilometre, then children within a radius of 3 km will also be eligible for admission. Each Sarvodaya Vidyalaya will have one section of the nursery, KG, Class 1 consisting of 40 students each.

Sarvodaya Vidyalayas Entry Level Admission: Documents Required

The following documents are required to be produced by parents or guardians at the time of admission to entry-level classes- Nursery, KG and Class 1 in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas.

The original date of birth certificate issued by MCD or any other local body. Anganwadi record Hospital or Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) register record. An undertaking by the parents regarding date of birth. Passport size photograph of the child Rational card of the parents Domicile certificate of child or parents Id card of parents Bank Passbook in the name of the child or parents.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2022: Reservation criteria