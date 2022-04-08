Sarvodaya Vidyalayas: Admission To Entry-Level Classes Begin From April 11; Guidelines, Other Details

  • Home
The application forms for the admissions to the entry-level Class i.e. Nursery, KG and Class 1 can be obtained from the cornered Sarvodaya Vidyalaya schools.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 10:59 pm IST
Admission to entry-level classes in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas begins on April 11
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Delhi Government is set to begin the application process for admission to entry-level classes in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-23 on Monday, April 11, 2022. The application forms for the admissions to the entry-level Class i.e. Nursery, KG and Class 1 can be obtained from the cornered Sarvodaya Vidyalaya schools. The last date to apply for the admission to Sarvodaya Vidyalayas is April 25, 2022. The application forms will be available in the concerned Sarvodaya Vidyalayas from 8.30 am to 11.30 am in the morning and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm in the evening on the working days between the above-mentioned dates.

Children residing in Delhi within one kilometer of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will be eligible for admission. However, for areas, where Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are not available within one kilometer, then children within a radius of 3 km will also be eligible.

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, has will set up help desks for parents to get assistance while proceeding with the admission process. The helpdesk consists of teachers and members of the school management committee. Parents of the applicants can get their application forms checked by the members of the helpdesk.

The DoE, in the notification of the entry-level admission dates, clarified that admission will not be denied to any Divyang child, destitute child, refugee or asylum seeker, migrants or child in need of care and protection, due to non-availability of essential documents at the time of submission in the school.

Sarvodaya Schools

