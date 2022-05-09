Sanskrit Education To Create More Employment Opportunities For Students: Dharmendra Pradhan

  • Home
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Sanskrit is not just a language, it is an emotion. Our knowledge and wisdom are our wealth. The onus is on all of us to take our civilization forward for centuries and achieve the ideals of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’"

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 9, 2022 8:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

A three-day Utkarsh Mahotsav was organised by Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi from May 7
Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

Sanskrit Education will create more employment opportunities for students, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing ‘Utkarsh Mahotsav’ on Monday, May 9. A three-day Utkarsh Mahotsav was organised by Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi from May 7. Addressing the occasion, Mr. Pradhan said, "Sanskrit is not just a language, it is an emotion. Our knowledge and wisdom are our wealth. The onus is on all of us to take our civilization forward for centuries and achieve the ideals of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’".

The education minister highlighted that as envisaged in the National Education Policy, the government has given importance to all Indian languages including Sanskrit. "It has a great contribution in unifying various Indian languages and Sanskrit Universities will move towards becoming large multidisciplinary institutions of higher learning," the minister said.

The minister cited that from the time of Hiuen Tsang to today's Raisina Dialogues, the spontaneity, modernity and scientificity of Sanskrit need no proof. He shared his thoughts on the revival of the language of the Vedas i.e Sanskrit, Indianness associated with Sanskrit and the language based education system. The minister hoped that the deliberations held during the 'Utkarsh Mahotsav' will show the roadmap for the education system of 21st century to make India self-reliant and pave the way for global welfare, as per the release.

The Utkarsh Mahotsav is being conducted to promote Sanskrit language across the country and beyond. The focus of the Mahotsav is – the New Educational Era – Moving towards a Global Orientation of Sanskrit Studies. Chairman, High Powered Committee for Promotion of Indian Languages, Chamu Krishna Shastry; Chaiman UGC, Prof. M.Jagadesh Kumar; Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University Shrinivasa Varakhedi; Vice Chancellor, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, Murlimanohar Pathak and Vice Chancellors of 17 Sanskrit Universities, scholars and students participated in the event, it read.

