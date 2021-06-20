Sanjay Dhotre To Represent India In G20 Education Ministers Meet

  • Home
Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics and IT, will represent India in the G 20 education ministers’ meet, the Education Ministry has said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 20, 2021 7:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The event will take place on June 22
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The event will take place on June 22. The minister will also attend the joint meeting of ministers for education and labour and employment on the same day, it said.

The meetings will be held in a blended mode – online and offline – under the chairmanship of Italy, and Mr Dhotre will join the meetings virtually, according to a ministry statement.

Both the meetings will take place in Catania, Italy. The key topics for the education ministers’ meeting are – impact of health emergency on education systems, future of the education system based on the experiences gained during the pandemic, and transition from school to work, according to an official statement.

Employment, better working conditions and equal pay for women, social protection in a constantly changing labour market, and work models, business organisation and production process in the era of digitalisation are key topics for discussion in the labour and employment ministerial meeting, the statement added.

