Sanjay Dhotre, Minister Of State For Education, Quits Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion

Image credit: twitter.com/SanjayDhotreMP Sanjay Dhotre has resigned from his post, following the resignation of Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as the Union Education Minister

The Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre has resigned from his post, following the resignation of Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as the Union Education Minister. Both ministers decided to quit ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega cabinet rejig.

Mr Pokhriyal decided to leave office citing health reasons, sources told PTI. However, the reason behind Mr Dhotre’s resignation has not been revealed. He represents the Akola constituency in Maharashtra.

The new ministers, who will get Mr Pokhriyal’s portfolio, is likely to be sworn in today evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi’s new cabinet ministers will be announced at 6 pm. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Anupriya Patel, Kapil Patil are among names who are likely to be included.

Existing ministers – Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Manush Mandavya – are likely to be promoted by PM Modi.