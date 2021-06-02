Shashi Tharoor welcomed the Centre's decision to cancel Class 12 Board Exams

After months of suspense, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday cancelled the Board examinations for Class 12 students. The decision was hailed by politicians, students and educationist saying it was needed for the safety of students and teachers. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor too welcomed the Centre's decision and said: “Good news: The Class XII board exams have finally been cancelled—as sanity prevailed in the end.”

Mr Tharoor had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 urging him to cancel Class 12 board examinations amid the Covid crisis. Mr Tharoor had pointed out that this is one of the most challenging periods in our nation's history and students have been no exception to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of these students have had to contend with their own family members contracting the coronavirus and, in some truly unfortunate cases, even succumbing to the virus. It would be grossly unfair to expect students who have faced such trauma in these last few months to prepare adequately and undertake examinations that will play a vital part in determining their future steps,” reads the letter.

The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes as a major relief to Class 12 students who had been demanding the cancellation of exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.