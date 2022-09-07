SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check

SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022

SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will announce the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus Two 2022 seat allotment result for second round today, September 7, 2022. The Odisha plus two round 2 selection list will be issued on the official website- samsodisha.gov.in by 3 pm. The candidates can check and download Odisha Plus 2 round 2 seat allotment result by using their registration number and password.

The students shortlisted in the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 merit list can appear for the admission process from September 8 to 10, 2022. The students at the time of admission process required Class 10 Board mark sheet, passing certificate, school leaving certificate, character certificate, migration certificate (if any), reservation certificate (if any) and recent passport-sized photograph for verification and submission.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website – samsodisha.gov.in. On the homepage, click on "School and Mass Education - Higher Secondary School(+2)" link. Now click on the link that reads, “Second Selection Merit List”. Enter the required credentials like- registration number and password. The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates have to select at least five institutes as their preference to pursue their studies. Based on their preference and rank in the merit list the students will be allotted institute for admission. The SAMS Odisha Plus Two spot selection merit list for remaining seats will be released on September 15, 2022.