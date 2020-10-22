  • Home
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List Today; Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List 2020: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha second merit list 2020 will be published today, at 3:30 pm, on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 22, 2020 2:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

SAMS Odisha Second Merit List 2020 Today At Samsodisha.gov.in
Image credit: Samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List 2020: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) will release the Plus 3 second merit list 2020 today, October 22, at 3: 30 pm. Candidates, seeking SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2020 will be able to check the merit list from the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. Students, shortlisted in the second merit list will be able to submit the admission fee up to October 29 (5 pm). Admission and online updation of the students’ data selected in second merit list will be held from October 27 to November 3 (5 pm).

The first merit list for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission was published on September 28. According to official information, 2,30,078 students have registered for SAMS Odisha degree admission this year.

SAMS Odisha 2nd Merit List 2020: Direct Link

SAMS Odisha Second Merit List 2020: How To Download

Go to the SAMS Odisha Portal at samsodisha.gov.in

Click on ‘Second Merit List’

The second merit list will be displayed

Based on the SAMS Odisha 2nd merit list 2020, candidates will be granted admission to colleges across the state. Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to proceed further and pay the admission fee. The final admission will be granted on the basis of qualifying examination score.

SAMS Odisha SAMS Odisha merit list
