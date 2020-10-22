  • Home
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List 2020: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha second merit list 2020 has been published today, at samsodisha.gov.in.

Source: Careers360

SAMS Odisha Second Merit List 2020 Released At Samsodisha.gov.in
Image credit: Samsodisha.gov.in
New Delhi:

The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List 2020 has been published today. Candidates, seeking SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2020 can now visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, to check the SAMS Odisha 2nd merit list 2020. Those candidates who get shortlisted in the second merit list will have to submit their application fees by October 29, 2020. Admission and online updation of the students’ data selected in second merit list will be held from October 27 to November 3 (5 pm).

Based on the SAMS Odisha 2nd merit list 2020, admission will be given to colleges across the state. The authorities will give final admission will on the basis of qualifying examination score.

The first merit list for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission was released on September 28. This year, as many as 2,30,078 students have registered for SAMS Odisha degree admission.

SAMS Odisha 2nd Merit List 2020: Check Here

SAMS Odisha Second Merit List 2020: How To Download

Go to the SAMS Odisha portal, samsodisha.gov.in

Under the ‘Higher Education’ section, click on Degree (+3)

Click on ‘Second Merit List’

The second merit list will be displayed on the screen

For any query related to the admission process, candidates can contact SAMS Odisha on the official helpline numbers, 155335 and 18003456770

