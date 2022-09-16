  • Home
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates can check and download the SAMS Odisha plus 3 second selection merit list 2022 through the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 16, 2022 3:06 pm IST

DHE Odisha has released the SAMS Odisha plus 3 second selection merit list today, September 16.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has released the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha plus 3 second selection merit list today, September 16. Candidates can check and download the SAMS Odisha plus 3 second selection merit list 2022 through the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. The SAMS Odisha merit list is declared at 2 pm today.

The candidates whose names were not there in the first merit list need to check the SAMS Odisha 2022 plus 3 second merit list. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admissions 2022 will be held in three phases - phase 1, phase 2 followed by a spot admission round.

SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 Second Merit List Direct Link

Students who have been assigned seats can make their final choice and download their allocation letter form. Accordingly, students must proceed to the selected HEIs e-Space to complete the admission procedure. The admissions procedure, as well as document verification, must be completed by 3 pm tomorrow.

The seats not filled through the second selection list will be offered for spot admission. to be considered for spot admission students must complete the Common Application Form (CAF) from September 20. The SAMS Odisha will publish the spot admissions merit list on September 28.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2022: Steps To Download

  • Visit the website – samsodisha.gov.in
  • After that click on Higher Education Degree +3
  • Then click on the second selection merit list
  • Enter the required credentials.
  • The SAMS Odisha plus 3 merit list 2022 will get displayed on the screen
  • Download and keep a printout of the merit list for further reference.
