  • SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List 2022 Today; Know When, Where To Check

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List 2022 Today; Know When, Where To Check

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will release the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus Three 2022 first selection list today, September 7, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 1:36 pm IST

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Selection Merit List To Release Today
New Delhi:

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will release the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus Three 2022 first selection list today, September 7, 2022. The Odisha plus three round 1 selection list will be issued on the official website- samsodisha.gov.in by 2 pm. To check and download Odisha Plus 3 first selection list, candidates need to log in with their registration number and password.

Candidates shortlisted in the first merit list will be required to appear for admission process and online data updating between September 7 and September 11, 2022. The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list will be announced on September 16. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission process will be held in three phases including phase 1, phase 2 followed by spot admission.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List 2022: How To Check

  1. Go to the official website – samsodisha.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on " Higher Education - Degree (+3)" link.
  3. Now click on the link that reads, “First Selection Merit List”.
  4. Enter the log in details and submit it
  5. The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 first merit list will appear on the screen.
  6. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: List Of Documents Required

  • Original Certificates
  • Three passport-size colour photographs
  • School or College Leaving Certificate
  • Conduct Certificate
  • Migration Certificate, if any
  • Class 10th certificate for verification of date of birth
  • Mark sheet of the Higher Secondary (+2) Examination
  • Pass Certificate
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Certificate in respect of Weightage (if applicable)
