SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Application Ends Today; Details Here

The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 registration window will be closed today, September 1 by 11.45 pm.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 1, 2022 1:22 pm IST

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will accept the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 2022 application form till today, September 1. The candidates can apply online for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 registration through the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 registration window will be closed by 11.45 pm today.

The documents required for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2022 includes original certificates, three passport size color photographs, school or college leaving certificate, conduct certificate, migration certificate (if any), Class 10 certificate for verification of date of birth, mark sheet of the Higher Secondary examination, pass certificate, category certificate (if any) and certificate in respect of weightage (if any).

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2022 Direct Link

The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 first merit list for students will be announced on September 7. The plus 3 admission will be held in three phases which will include phase 1, phase 2 followed by a spot admission round.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

  1. Open the official website – samsodisha.gov.in

  2. Under the Higher Education section click on +3 and then click on student login.

  3. Register after filling in the required details.

  4. Fill in the application form and then submit.

  5. Download the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission application form and take printouts for future reference.

