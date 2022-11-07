SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out Today At Samsodisha.gov.in

Image credit: Shutterstock SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2022 phase 2 second merit list out today.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha plus 3 admission phase 2 second merit list will be released today, November 7, 2022. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 phase 2 second merit list will be available on the official website of SAMS at 2 pm. Students can check and download the merit list through – samsodisha.gov.in.

As per the SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission schedule, candidates will have to report to their allocated institutions for taking admission from November 9 to November 11, 2022. The data updation of applicants selected in phase 2 selection will be from November 9 to November 12.

To check the SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission 2022 phase 2 merit list candidates will have to submit details like college type, district, college and stream. Earlier, the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second phase 2022 first merit list was announced on October 27.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Phase 2 Second Merit List: Steps To Download

Candidates at first need to visit the official website -samsodisha.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Higher Education-Plus 3 link. After that click on the phase 2 second merit list link. Enter the required credentials. The SAMS Odisha merit list 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it as it may be required for further admission processing.



