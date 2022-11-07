  • Home
  • Education
  • SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out Today At Samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out Today At Samsodisha.gov.in

Candidates whose name are there in the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2022 phase 2 second merit list needs to report to their allocated institutions for taking admission from November 9 to November 11.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 7, 2022 1:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

INI CET Admit Card 2023 January Session Out Today; Exam On November 13
AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Special Round Registration Begins; Official Website, Steps To Apply
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Releasing Today, How To Download At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Close Round 2 Registrations Tomorrow; Details Here
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out Today At Samsodisha.gov.in
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2022 phase 2 second merit list out today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha plus 3 admission phase 2 second merit list will be released today, November 7, 2022. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 phase 2 second merit list will be available on the official website of SAMS at 2 pm. Students can check and download the merit list through – samsodisha.gov.in.

As per the SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission schedule, candidates will have to report to their allocated institutions for taking admission from November 9 to November 11, 2022. The data updation of applicants selected in phase 2 selection will be from November 9 to November 12.

To check the SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission 2022 phase 2 merit list candidates will have to submit details like college type, district, college and stream. Earlier, the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second phase 2022 first merit list was announced on October 27.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Phase 2 Second Merit List: Steps To Download

  1. Candidates at first need to visit the official website -samsodisha.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the Higher Education-Plus 3 link.
  3. After that click on the phase 2 second merit list link.
  4. Enter the required credentials.
  5. The SAMS Odisha merit list 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout of it as it may be required for further admission processing.


Click here for more Education News
SAMS Odisha merit list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen On Wednesday
Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools To Reopen On Wednesday
INI CET Admit Card 2023 January Session Out Today; Exam On November 13
INI CET Admit Card 2023 January Session Out Today; Exam On November 13
Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of 103rd Constitution Amendment Providing 10% Reservation To EWS
Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of 103rd Constitution Amendment Providing 10% Reservation To EWS
AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Special Round Registration Begins; Official Website, Steps To Apply
AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Special Round Registration Begins; Official Website, Steps To Apply
Supreme Court Upholds 10% Economically Weaker Sections Quota In Admissions, Jobs
Supreme Court Upholds 10% Economically Weaker Sections Quota In Admissions, Jobs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................