  SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out; Direct Link

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out; Direct Link

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Phase 2 second merit list has been released today on the official website- samsodisha.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 7, 2022 4:44 pm IST

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out; Direct Link
SAMS Odisha plus 3 phase 2 second merit list out.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) has released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admissions phase 2 second merit list. Candidates who have registered for SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission Phase 2 can check and download the merit list from the official website- samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates whose names are there in the phase 2 merit list will have to report to the allotted institutes from November 9 to November 11. The data updating window will remain open from November 9 to November 12.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Phase 2 Second Merit List Direct Link

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Phase 2 Second Merit List For General, SC, ST Direct link

Additionally, SAMS Odisha has extended the last date for HEIs to update the students' admission fee status in the SAMS portal for phase 1 till November 15. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admissions 2022 will be held in three phases - phase 1, phase 2 and a spot admission round.

After completion of all phases of the e-admission process of the session 2022-23, the respective higher educational institutes (HEIs) will collect the admission fees from the students.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Steps To Download Phase 2 Second Merit List

  1. Go to the official website of SAMS Odisha-samsodisha.gov.in
  2. Then click on Higher Education-Plus 3 and then on phase 2 second merit list link.
  3. Enter the required credentials like college type, district, college, stream and subject.
  4. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission 2022 phase 2 merit list will appear on the screen.
