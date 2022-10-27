SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Merit List Out; Direct Link

SAMS Odisha merit list 2022 released plus 3 admission

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has released the first merit list for Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 second phase 2022 today, October 27. Candidates can check and download the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2022 phase two merit list through the official website – samsodisha.gov.in. To check the SAMS Odisha phase 2 college and category-wise rank list, candidates have to submit details like college type, district, college and stream.

The candidates selected in SAMS Odisha Plus 3 phase two merit list need to report at allotted institutions for admission between October 28 and 31, 2022 (5 pm). Applicants who wish to make correction and update data in SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission can do so till October 31 (7 pm). The candidates can submit their slide up form till November 1, 2022.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 2022 Phase 2 First Merit List: How To Check

Go to the official website – samsodisha.gov.in On the homepage, click on "Higher Education - Degree (+3)" link Now click on the Phase 2 merit list tab Enter the required details and submit it The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 phase two merit list will appear on the screen Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: SAMS Odisha Plus 3 2022 Phase 2 First Merit List

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: List Of Documents Required