SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Details On Normalisation Process, Documents Required

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Underway

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha is conducting the registrations for Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus Three 2022. Candidates can take admission in the first year of Plus 3 undergraduate courses through the official website of SAMS Odisha- samsodisha.gov.in. The SAMS Odisha admission process will be held in three phases including phase 1, phase 2 followed by spot admission. The DHE Odisha will prepare the SAMS Plus 3 selection list on the basis of the computation of marks of students passing from CBSE, ICSE and Other boards.

The DHE Odisha has also provided the facility for rectifying errors in the application form with the help of the Admission-in-Charge (AIC) during the admission process. The candidates can apply for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission till August 25. The first merit list for students will be announced on August 31. The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 merit list of students who have qualified the Class 12 exam from CBSE, ICSE and Other boards will be prepared using the following method.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: Normalisation of Marks

Equivalent Marks = 600 X (x/y)

Where, x = Total marks secured, y = Total full marks.

Moreover, if two applicants have opted for the same college and same courses and have secured the same marks in plus 2 board examination, then

For the Arts & Commerce stream, the candidate who have secured higher marks in English will get the first preference.

For Science Stream, Marks secured by the candidate in English followed by Chemistry marks will be a deciding factor in a similar sequence.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: List Of Documents Required