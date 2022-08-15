  • Home
  • Education
  • SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Details On Normalisation Process, Documents Required

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Details On Normalisation Process, Documents Required

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha is conducting the registrations for Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus Three 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 15, 2022 4:38 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

How Is 75th Independence Day Celebrated Across Schools And Colleges In India
Jamia Millia Islamia Organises Exhibition On 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
IIM Rohtak Extends Application Deadline For Executive Post Graduate Diploma In Sports Management
IIT Madras Alumni Donates Rs 3 Crore For Enhancing Research Capabilities
Central University Of Odisha Opens Centre To Impart Digital Literacy To Tribal Students
Rajasthan: Sudhi Rajeev Appointed VC Of Haridev Joshi University Of Journalism and Mass Communication
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Details On Normalisation Process, Documents Required
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Underway

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha is conducting the registrations for Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus Three 2022. Candidates can take admission in the first year of Plus 3 undergraduate courses through the official website of SAMS Odisha- samsodisha.gov.in. The SAMS Odisha admission process will be held in three phases including phase 1, phase 2 followed by spot admission. The DHE Odisha will prepare the SAMS Plus 3 selection list on the basis of the computation of marks of students passing from CBSE, ICSE and Other boards.

The DHE Odisha has also provided the facility for rectifying errors in the application form with the help of the Admission-in-Charge (AIC) during the admission process. The candidates can apply for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission till August 25. The first merit list for students will be announced on August 31. The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 merit list of students who have qualified the Class 12 exam from CBSE, ICSE and Other boards will be prepared using the following method.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: Normalisation of Marks

  • Equivalent Marks = 600 X (x/y)

Where, x = Total marks secured, y = Total full marks.

Moreover, if two applicants have opted for the same college and same courses and have secured the same marks in plus 2 board examination, then

  • For the Arts & Commerce stream, the candidate who have secured higher marks in English will get the first preference.
  • For Science Stream, Marks secured by the candidate in English followed by Chemistry marks will be a deciding factor in a similar sequence.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: List Of Documents Required

  • Original Certificates
  • Three passport size color photographs
  • School or College Leaving Certificate
  • Conduct Certificate
  • Migration Certificate, if any
  • Class 10th certificate for verification of date of birth
  • Mark sheet of the Higher Secondary (+2) Examination
  • Pass Certificate
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Certificate in respect of Weightage (if applicable)
Click here for more Education News
SAMS Odisha
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required
JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link To Download
How Is 75th Independence Day Celebrated Across Schools And Colleges In India
How Is 75th Independence Day Celebrated Across Schools And Colleges In India
TNEA 2022 Rank List Likely Tomorrow; How To Check
TNEA 2022 Rank List Likely Tomorrow; How To Check
Free Education, Healthcare Are Not Freebies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Free Education, Healthcare Are Not Freebies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................