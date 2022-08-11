SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Begins Today; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Begins Today

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will release the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 2022 application form today, August 11. The candidates can take admission in the first year of Plus 3 through the official website of SAMS Odisha- samsodisha.gov.in. The candidates can apply for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission till August 25. The first merit list for students will be announced on August 31.

If the name of the student is not on the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 first merit list, he or she can check the second merit list, which will be announced on September 11. The selected students from the second merit list can take SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission from September 12 to 14.

This year, the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 will be conducted in multiple rounds. The candidates will be offered a seat in each round depending on the results. If someone does not secure a seat, they can always apply for the next round.

