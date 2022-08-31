SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Application Deadline Tomorrow; First Merit List On September 7

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022

SAMS Odisha 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will conclude the registrations for Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha plus three 2022 tomorrow, September 1. Candidates who wish to take admission in the first year of Plus 3 undergraduate courses can apply online from the official website- samsodisha.gov.in. Earlier the last date to apply for SAMS Odisha plus three admission was August 25. The SAMS Odisha first merit list for students will be announced on September 7.

The students who will get shortlisted in the first merit list will be required to appear for admission process and online data updating between September 7 and September 11, 2022. If the name of the student is not on the SAMS Odisha plus 3 first merit list, he or she can check the second merit list, which will be announced on September 16. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission 2022 will be held in three phases including phase 1, phase 2 followed by spot admission. DHE Odisha will prepare the SAMS Plus 3 selection list on the basis of the computation of marks of students passing from CBSE, ICSE and Other boards.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: List Of Documents Required

Original Certificates

Three passport-size colour photographs

School or College Leaving Certificate

Conduct Certificate

Migration Certificate, if any

Class 10th certificate for verification of date of birth

Mark sheet of the Higher Secondary (+2) Examination

Pass Certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Certificate in respect of Weightage (if applicable)

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. Click on the 'Degree (+3)' tab under Higher Education section Click on the students log in button and fill out the application form Cross-check details and upload the necessary documents Pay the application fees and submit the SAMS Odisha plus three application form Make printouts of the application form for future references.

