SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List Today; Where, How To Download

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List Today

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List: The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha will release the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 2 admission merit list today, August 17 at 3 pm. The candidates seeking SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admission will be able to check the first merit list online through the official website – samsodisha.gov.in. The students shortlisted in the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 first merit list will be able to go ahead with the admission process from August 19 to 25.

The students will need their Class 10 Board mark sheet, passing certificate, school leaving certificate, character certificate, migration certificate (if any), reservation certificate (if any) and recent passport-sized photograph for the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admission process. The students at the time of admission process need to select at least five institutes as their preference to pursue their studies. Based on their preference and rank in the merit list the students will be allotted their institute of choice.

The SAMS Odisha second merit list will be published on September 2, and the admission for the shortlisted students will be conducted from September 5 to 7.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2022: Steps To Download