SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2022 For Spot Selection Out; Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Spot Selection Merit List: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha has released the spot selection merit list for class 12 admission for the academic session 2022-23 for all Higher Secondary schools (HSSs). Students can download the SAMS Odisha plus 2 merit list 2022 for spot selection through the official website- samsodisha.gov.in. The last date for registration of students for spot admission in the respective Higher Secondary School is September 16, till 5 pm.

Candidates who were previously selected but could not take admission due to various reasons in the first and second selections will be required to produce the intimation letter at the selected Higher Secondary school during the admission process.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2022 For Spot Selection Direct Link

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2022 For Spot Selection: Steps To Check