SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2022 For Spot Selection Out; Direct Link Here
The last date for registration of students for spot admission in the respective Higher Secondary School is September 16, till 5 pm.
Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 8:21 pm IST
SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Spot Selection Merit List: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha has released the spot selection merit list for class 12 admission for the academic session 2022-23 for all Higher Secondary schools (HSSs). Students can download the SAMS Odisha plus 2 merit list 2022 for spot selection through the official website- samsodisha.gov.in. The last date for registration of students for spot admission in the respective Higher Secondary School is September 16, till 5 pm.
Candidates who were previously selected but could not take admission due to various reasons in the first and second selections will be required to produce the intimation letter at the selected Higher Secondary school during the admission process.
SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2022 For Spot Selection Direct Link
SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2022 For Spot Selection: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website – samsodisha.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the merit list link.
- Enter the required details- district, block, college, stream and click on show.
- The SAMS Odisha plus 2 merit list 2022 for spot selection will get displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a print of the merit list for further reference.
